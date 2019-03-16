Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Join us in Presho, South Dakota's inland Emerald Isle! The Annual Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration will include the St. Patrick's rummage sale at the American Lutheran Church, the Shamrock Shuffle fun run which starts at noon on Main Street, the parade, which will begin at 2:00 on Main Street, and live music and traditional Irish food and drink being served across town, as well as the opportunity to kiss the chip of the Blarney Stone.



