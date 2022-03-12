Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Presho St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mar 12, 2022 10:00 am
We Want You! Join us in Presho for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and festivities.
10-noon: Register for Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run at Jet Lanes
Noon: Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run on Main Street
12:30: "Too Drunk to Fish" will perform at Jet Lanes
1:45: Parade lineup at corner of Willow and Main
2:00: Grand Parade commences on Main St.
*Traditional food and drink served across town
*Live Irish Music to be played throughout the day
*Kiss the Chip o' the Blarney Stone
*Check out the Irish Flag display
