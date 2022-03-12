Presho St. Patrick's Day Parade

Mar 12, 2022 10:00 am

We Want You! Join us in Presho for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and festivities.

10-noon: Register for Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run at Jet Lanes

Noon: Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run on Main Street

12:30: "Too Drunk to Fish" will perform at Jet Lanes

1:45: Parade lineup at corner of Willow and Main

2:00: Grand Parade commences on Main St.

*Traditional food and drink served across town

*Live Irish Music to be played throughout the day

*Kiss the Chip o' the Blarney Stone

*Check out the Irish Flag display