SD Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest & Benefit Auction
Sep 1, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019
This is the SD Auctioneers Association State Bid Calling Contest on the Dakotaland Stage at the State Fair at Huron, SD on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Starts promptly at 2 pm with lots of laughs, fun, items to bid on and see who the top auctioneer in the state will be!
This is event is been going on for many years and each year it gets bigger and better.
Don't miss at the auction this year at the State Fair.
|Location:
|SD State Fair
|Map:
|Dakotaland Stage, HURON, SD 57006
|Phone:
|6056928705
|Email:
|lanell.quam@sdyouthfoundation.org
|Website:
|http://1310 MAIN AVE S - SUITE 109
All Dates:
Sep 1, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019 2 pm on Sunday September 1, 2019 only
The SD Auctioneers Associations Bid Calling Contest and Benefit Auction for the SD Youth Foundation, Inc. takes places on Sept. 1, 2019 at 2 pm on the Dakotaland Stage. Join us to enjoy the exciting styles of bid calling, the fast action and the wonderful items that have been donated for the auction. See you there!
