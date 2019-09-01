SD Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest & Benefit Auction

Sep 1, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

This is the SD Auctioneers Association State Bid Calling Contest on the Dakotaland Stage at the State Fair at Huron, SD on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Starts promptly at 2 pm with lots of laughs, fun, items to bid on and see who the top auctioneer in the state will be!



This is event is been going on for many years and each year it gets bigger and better.

Don't miss at the auction this year at the State Fair.