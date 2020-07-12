Share |

Silver City Social - Silver City

Jul 12, 2020 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Pie and ice cream social, sloppy joes, volksmarch and silent auction. Foods, drinks and desserts will be served 8 am-3 pm. Proceeds help the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department. 

The Silver City Road is 1.5 miles north of the intersection of US 385 and State Highway 44 W. Whispering Pines Campground is the turn-off landmark.


Location:   Silver City Community Hall
Map:   Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-631-0069
Website:   http://www.silvercityvfd.com

All Dates:
Silver City Community Hall
Silver City Community Hall 57702 Silver City Rd, Silver City, SD 57702

