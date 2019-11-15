Snoozeum - Deadwood

Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 16, 2019

Students grades 3-7 are invited to help Deadwood History solve The Mystery at the Snoozeum. Explore the field of forensic science, use deductive reasoning to come to conclusions and work with fellow detectives to help crack the case and figure out who killed Wild Bill Hickok in a life-size game of Deadwood Clue. Dinner, breakfast, and snacks provided.

Admission: $20 for members and $25 for non-members plus tax. Scholarships available. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.