South Dakota Shakespeare Festival

Jun 16, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022

The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival is pleased to announce their eleventh season with the classic tragedy Othello. This will be SDSF’s ninth professional summer production in Vermillion’s Prentis Park, and its first tragedy since Macbeth in 2015. Othello runs June 16 – 19, 2022, and will also be streamed online.


Location:   Prentis Park
Map:   800-898 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   (605) 622-0423
Email:   company@sdshakespearefestival.org
Website:   https://www.sdshakespearefestival.org

All Dates:
