St. Patrick's Celebration in Deadwood

Mar 18, 2022 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Celebrate St. Paddy’s in the Wild West with games, a parade and parties!

Saloon 10 kicks things off with a cancer research fundraiser the evening of St Patrick’s, Thursday, March 17th.

Drink around Deadwood with a PubPort on Friday, March 18th. Collect stamps at businesses and turn your card in for prizes! More info TBA.

The annual St. Paddy’s Parade takes place at noon on Saturday, March 19th!

This is an open container event! Deadwood’s open container ordinance will be lifted on Friday, March 18th from 5 – 10 p.m. and

Saturday, March 19th from Noon – 10 p.m. Only beer and wine are allowed in our city-approved clear Deadwood Chamber event cups.

Open container in designated zones only. Cups may be purchased at participating businesses throughout town.