The Carols of Christmas

Dec 19, 2021 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Those who love hearing and singing traditional Christmas carols will enjoy "The Carols of Christmas," a concert/carol-singing opportunity being offered with the musical talents of the Adult Choir of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational), A Touch of Brass quintet, and the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, under the direction of Jennifer and Ted Powell.

The public is invited; the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary (corner of 5th & Walnut) is accessible via the elevator entrance. For the protection of all in attendance, especially those whose health is compromised, masks will be required.