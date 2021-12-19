The Carols of Christmas
Dec 19, 2021 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Those who love hearing and singing traditional Christmas carols will enjoy "The Carols of Christmas," a concert/carol-singing opportunity being offered with the musical talents of the Adult Choir of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational), A Touch of Brass quintet, and the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, under the direction of Jennifer and Ted Powell.
The public is invited; the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary (corner of 5th & Walnut) is accessible via the elevator entrance. For the protection of all in attendance, especially those whose health is compromised, masks will be required.
|Location:
|Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational)
|Map:
|5th & Walnut, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-7320
|Email:
|secretary@yanktonucc.org
All Dates:
Dec 19, 2021 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Masks are required.
A chance to hear and sing traditional carols!
