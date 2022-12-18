Share |

The Carols of Christmas - Yankton

Dec 18, 2022 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Those who love hearing and singing traditional Christmas carols will enjoy "The Carols of Christmas," a concert/carol-singing opportunity being offered with the musical talents of the Adult Choir of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational), area favorites A Touch of Brass quintet, vocalists Tracelyn and Thor Gesteland (Yankton UCC Choir & University of South Dakota), and the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, all under the direction of Jennifer and Ted Powell. The public is invited; the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary (corner of 5th & Walnut) is accessible via the elevator entrance.


Location:   Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational)
Map:   5th & Walnut, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   6056657320
Email:   secretary@yanktonucc.org
Website:   http://yanktonucc.org

