The Carols of Christmas - Yankton
Dec 18, 2022 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Those who love hearing and singing traditional Christmas carols will enjoy "The Carols of Christmas," a concert/carol-singing opportunity being offered with the musical talents of the Adult Choir of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational), area favorites A Touch of Brass quintet, vocalists Tracelyn and Thor Gesteland (Yankton UCC Choir & University of South Dakota), and the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, all under the direction of Jennifer and Ted Powell. The public is invited; the seasonally decorated historic sanctuary (corner of 5th & Walnut) is accessible via the elevator entrance.
|Location:
|Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational)
|Map:
|5th & Walnut, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|6056657320
|Email:
|secretary@yanktonucc.org
|Website:
|http://yanktonucc.org
All Dates:
