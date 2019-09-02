The Charters of Freedom Dedication-Winner

Sep 2, 2019 11:00 am

The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of

Rights are coming to Tripp County thanks to the efforts of citizens of Tripp County

working with Foundation Forward, Inc. of Burke County, NC. These founding

documents known as The Charters of Freedom will be permanently installed at the

Winner Courthouse in Winner, SD.

The Charters of Freedom setting will be dedicated at the Tripp County

Courthouse in Winner, SD, on September 2nd at 11 A.M., following the Labor Day

parade. The dedication ceremony and gifting of the Charters of Freedom to the citizens

of Tripp County will include a Presentation of The Colors, speeches, patriotic events,

and conclude with a cannon salute to the United States Constitution.

Tripp County will be the second Charters of Freedom setting permanently placed

in South Dakota by Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) educational foundation created by

Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County, North Carolina. The inspiration to set

up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the

founding documents.

“Seeing something