The Missing Mammoth

Apr 29, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Grab your detective notepad and join The Mammoth Site for a night of fun and food while solving a mystery at our annual fundraiser!

Tickets are $50, which includes dinner as well as the mystery. The first 100 guests to purchase their tickets receive a FREE t-shirt.

Purchase your tickets in person or online by visiting https://www.mammothsite.org/gift-shop.html.