The Missing Mammoth
Apr 29, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Grab your detective notepad and join The Mammoth Site for a night of fun and food while solving a mystery at our annual fundraiser!
Tickets are $50, which includes dinner as well as the mystery. The first 100 guests to purchase their tickets receive a FREE t-shirt.
Purchase your tickets in person or online by visiting https://www.mammothsite.org/gift-shop.html.
|Location:
|The Mammoth Site
|Map:
|1800 US 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, South Dakota 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-6017
|Email:
|mayab@mammothsite.org
|Website:
|https://www.mammothsite.org/
All Dates:
Apr 29, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 30, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
An Interactive Mystery & Fundraising Event
