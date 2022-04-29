Share |

The Missing Mammoth

Apr 30, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Grab your detective notepad and join The Mammoth Site for a night of fun and food while solving a mystery at our annual fundraiser!

Tickets are $50, which includes dinner as well as the mystery. The first 100 guests to purchase their tickets receive a FREE t-shirt.

Purchase your tickets in person or online by visiting https://www.mammothsite.org/gift-shop.html.  


Location:   The Mammoth Site
Map:   1800 US 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, South Dakota 57747
Phone:   605-745-6017
Email:   mayab@mammothsite.org
Website:   https://www.mammothsite.org/

An Interactive Mystery & Fundraising Event

