Share |

The Murder of Miss Kitty - Deadwood

Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Miss Kitty LeRoy was a legend in her own time. A dancer and singer, she blazed her way into the West and Deadwood in 1876 bringing her lust for life and men along.
Begin the evening with a delicious dinner catered by Cheyenne Crossing, accompanied by Mr. Marvin Barry, banjo extraordinaire!
Laugh along, keep track of clues and after the murder everyone gets a guess at who the killer is. A drawing from the correct guesses reveals the winner of a bottle of Deadwood wine, from Prairie Berry Winery.

 

Fee: $50.00


Location:   Deadwood Holiday Inn Express
Map:   22 Lee Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-580-5799
Email:   dwd1876theater@gmail.com
Website:   http://deadwood1876theater.com

All Dates:
Jul 3, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Jul 25, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Aug 1, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Aug 22, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed

Deadwood 1876 Dinner Theater offers the finest feast and fun in Deadwood this summer - The Murder of Miss Kitty! Historically Hysterical!

Deadwood Holiday Inn Express
Deadwood Holiday Inn Express 57732 22 Lee Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable