The Murder of Miss Kitty - Deadwood

Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Miss Kitty LeRoy was a legend in her own time. A dancer and singer, she blazed her way into the West and Deadwood in 1876 bringing her lust for life and men along.

Begin the evening with a delicious dinner catered by Cheyenne Crossing, accompanied by Mr. Marvin Barry, banjo extraordinaire!

Laugh along, keep track of clues and after the murder everyone gets a guess at who the killer is. A drawing from the correct guesses reveals the winner of a bottle of Deadwood wine, from Prairie Berry Winery.

Fee: $50.00