The Murder of Miss Kitty - Deadwood
Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Miss Kitty LeRoy was a legend in her own time. A dancer and singer, she blazed her way into the West and Deadwood in 1876 bringing her lust for life and men along.
Begin the evening with a delicious dinner catered by Cheyenne Crossing, accompanied by Mr. Marvin Barry, banjo extraordinaire!
Laugh along, keep track of clues and after the murder everyone gets a guess at who the killer is. A drawing from the correct guesses reveals the winner of a bottle of Deadwood wine, from Prairie Berry Winery.
Fee: $50.00
|Location:
|Deadwood Holiday Inn Express
|Map:
|22 Lee Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://deadwood1876theater.com
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Jul 18, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Jul 25, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Aug 1, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Aug 22, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 Reservations needed
Deadwood 1876 Dinner Theater offers the finest feast and fun in Deadwood this summer - The Murder of Miss Kitty! Historically Hysterical!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.