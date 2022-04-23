The Prince of Libanus Rite and the Lady in the Moon Performance

Apr 23, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm

All Are Welcome!

The Yankton Scottish Rite is presenting 2 short musical performances that are open to the public.



The Prince of Libanus Workshop is a group of men in the forest singing about tools. Israfel is a young lady singing from a crescent moon, suspended above the theater floor. This act has not been performed in 12 years, and our theater may be the only one in the world that has the equipment to perform it.

Tours of our 19th century theater, and this historic building will be available following these performances.

4:15pm Prince of Libanus or Knight of the Royal Axe - a musical rendition of the 22nd Degree of Freemasonry.



4:45pm-5:15pm AASR & Theater History.



5:15pm Lady in the Moon musical rendition. And the angel Israfel, whose heart-strings are a lute, and who has the sweetest voice of all God’s creatures—Edgar Allan Poe.

Saturday April 23rd at the Yankton Scottish Rite Temple on 4th & Cedar, Yankton, South Dakota.

Cost: Free of Charge

Any free-will donations will be gratefully accepted for the upkeep of this 119-year-old building.