Share |

The Scrooge of Deadwood - Deadwood

Nov 30, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The Scrooge of Deadwood is an original production of the Deadwood 1876 Theater. Begin your evening at 5:30 p.m. with a delicious buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing Catering that is accompanied by the best banjo and guitar picker in the Hills, Mr. Marvin Barry.
The intrigue (play) starts at 6:30 p.m. Deadwood's most infamous bad man, owner of the Gem Saloon, Al Swearingen, battles his demons and indulges his delights in this very Deadwood Christmas tale that you will not soon forget!

DELICIOUS BUFFET - UNFORGETTABLE PLAY

605-580-5799

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Deadwood Comfort Inn
Map:   225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-580-5799
Email:   dwd1876theater@gmail.com
Website:   http://deadwood1876theater.com

All Dates:
Nov 30, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Dec 7, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Dec 13, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed
Dec 14, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations needed

The infamous Al Swearinges at battle with his demons while indulging his evil delights in this very Deadwood Christmas tale that you will not soon forget! DELICIOUS BUFFET - UNFORGETTABLE PLAY 605-580-5799

Deadwood Comfort Inn
Deadwood Comfort Inn 57732 225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable