The West Speaks - Deadwood

Jun 15, 2020

In advance of the Western Writers of America convention in Rapid City, two award winning authors, Johnny Boggs and Chris Enss, will bring to life tales of some of the most legendary characters of the Old West. Bogg's, an eight-time Spur Award winning writer, is this year's Wister Award winner. Days of '76 Museum outdoor patio; 6:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be moved inside to the Mary Adams Room at the Days of '76 Museum.