The West Speaks - Deadwood

Sep 2, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

In advance of the Western Writers of America convention in Rapid City, an award winning author Chris Enss will bring to life tales of some of the most legendary characters of the Old West. Enss is a New York Times bestselling author, a scriptwriter and comedienne who has written for television and film, and performed on stage. Days of '76 Museum outdoor patio; 6:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be moved inside to the Mary Adams Room at the Days of '76 Museum. This event is contingent on if the Western Writers of America host their convention over Labor Day weekend.

 

Fee: $free for members and $5 for non-members


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

This event with author Chris Enss is contingent on if the Western Writers of America host their convention over Labor Day weekend.

