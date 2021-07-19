Time Traveler's Camp - Deadwood

Jul 19, 2021 - Jul 21, 2021

Take a trip through time with Time Traveler’s Camp and experience the different cultures that shaped Deadwood’s history. Learn about the Chinese immigrants that called Deadwood home, the European settlers that populated South Dakota, and the Native Americans that have been here since the beginning. Explore traditions, foods, histories, languages, and more that each of these groups contributed to the history of Deadwood, the Black Hills, and South Dakota. Time Traveler’s Camp starts and concludes at the Days of ‘76 Museum. For students going into grades 1-3; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This camp is free to participants, but reservations are required and space is limited. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

Fee: $This camp is free to participants, but reservations are required and space is limited.