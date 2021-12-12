Tour of Homes

Dec 12, 2021 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Celebrate the Season with the Mobridge Tour of Homes!

See the splendor of 5 homes decorated for the season. All proceeds go to the New Hope Cancer Foundation. Tour tickets available at: Dadly Drug, Koly, Mobridge Tribune and Western Rancher.

$15 in advance, $20 at the door.