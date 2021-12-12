Tour of Homes
Dec 12, 2021 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Celebrate the Season with the Mobridge Tour of Homes!
See the splendor of 5 homes decorated for the season. All proceeds go to the New Hope Cancer Foundation. Tour tickets available at: Dadly Drug, Koly, Mobridge Tribune and Western Rancher.
$15 in advance, $20 at the door.
|Location:
|Mobridge
|Map:
|212 N. Main St. Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|(605) 845-2500
|Website:
|https://mobridge.org/chamber
All Dates:
