Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood

Jun 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

A trolley ride and talking tour of the Mickelson Trail from Englewood to Rochford. An event catering to the mobility impaired. Call Neighborworks for reservations at 605-578-1401. For questions on the event please call the Trails Office at 605-584-3896.

Location: Deadwood Trailhead - George S. Mickelson Trail

Wheelchair Accessible


Location:   George S Mickelson Trail - Deadwood Trailhead
Phone:   605-584-3896
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/

