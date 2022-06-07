Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood
Jun 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
A trolley ride and talking tour of the Mickelson Trail from Englewood to Rochford. An event catering to the mobility impaired. Call Neighborworks for reservations at 605-578-1401. For questions on the event please call the Trails Office at 605-584-3896.
Location: Deadwood Trailhead - George S. Mickelson Trail
Wheelchair Accessible
|Location:
|George S Mickelson Trail - Deadwood Trailhead
|Phone:
|605-584-3896
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/
All Dates:
