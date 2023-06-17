Share |

Vinegar Days

Jun 17, 2023

Head to Roslyn's International Vinegar Museum for the annual Vinegar Festival!

The Vinegar Festival features a parade, Vinegar Queen contest, museum tours, cooking demonstrations, vinegar tasting and much more!

 


Location:   International Vinegar Museum
Map:   500 Main St, Roslyn, SD 57261
Phone:   605-486-0075 (in season only) or 605-486-4329
Email:   museum@internationalvinegarmuseum.com
Website:   https://www.internationalvinegarmuseum.com/

All Dates:
Jun 17, 2023

Head to Roslyn's International Vinegar Museum for the annual Vinegar Festival!The Vinegar Festival features a parade, Vinegar Queen contest, museum tours, cooking demonstrations, vinegar tasting and much more!  
International Vinegar Museum
International Vinegar Museum 57261 500 Main St, Roslyn, SD 57261

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable