Vinegar Days
Jun 17, 2023
Head to Roslyn's International Vinegar Museum for the annual Vinegar Festival!
The Vinegar Festival features a parade, Vinegar Queen contest, museum tours, cooking demonstrations, vinegar tasting and much more!
|Location:
|International Vinegar Museum
|Map:
|500 Main St, Roslyn, SD 57261
|Phone:
|605-486-0075 (in season only) or 605-486-4329
|Email:
|museum@internationalvinegarmuseum.com
|Website:
|https://www.internationalvinegarmuseum.com/
All Dates:
