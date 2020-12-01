Vintage Christmas - Yankton

Dec 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020

Be sure to stop by the Mead this December and experience Vintage Christmas! And best of all, every child will receive free admission to the museum from December 1 to December 31 when accompanied by an adult.



Treat bags with a cookie, hot cocoa packet and a craft to assemble at home will be given out. A scavenger hunt and bingo game can be played inside the Mead plus the entire building will be decked with Christmas decor including the Hall of Trees! Mead Hall of Trees will feature Christmas trees decorated by local business, organizations and individuals.



Don’t forget to see the Paul Goetz toy collection! Toys from 1889- 1960 will be on display. Father Christmas will visit on December 12 and December 19.



MCEC is open from 10 am to 4 pm Monday - Saturday.

Face masks are strongly recommended but not required.

Fee: $0-17 Free, Adults 8, Seniors 5