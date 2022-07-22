Wessington Springs Foothills Rodeo

Jul 22, 2022 - Jul 23, 2022

New Dates! Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, 2022!

The Foothills Rodeo Club is planning for the longstanding rodeo weekend to be even bigger than past celebrations. Old hands and newcomers will vie for victory money and climb their way into the SDRA standings. This later July date allows contestants the option to enter the Foothills Rodeo along with other area rodeo within a feasible driving distance - expect more contestants!

There will be food, cold refreshments, live music, dancing and all the great events visitors have come to expect.