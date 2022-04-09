Share |

White Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Meeting

Apr 9, 2022 3:30 pm

Join us for an Egg Hunt & meet the Easter Bunny!

Hunt starts at 3:30pm. All area children are welcome.

In case of inclement weather, the Easter Bunny will be handing out treat bags at McKnight Hall.

Sponsored by the White Community Club.


Location:   Art Graslie City Park
Map:   Arthur Graslie City Park located on the east end of the City
Phone:   (605) 690-0691
Website:   http://whitecommunityclub@gmail.com

All Dates:
