White Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Meeting
Apr 9, 2022 3:30 pm
Join us for an Egg Hunt & meet the Easter Bunny!
Hunt starts at 3:30pm. All area children are welcome.
In case of inclement weather, the Easter Bunny will be handing out treat bags at McKnight Hall.
Sponsored by the White Community Club.
|Location:
|Art Graslie City Park
|Map:
|Arthur Graslie City Park located on the east end of the City
|Phone:
|(605) 690-0691
|Website:
|http://whitecommunityclub@gmail.com
All Dates:
