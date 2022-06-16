Share |

WILD BILL DAYS 2022

Jun 16, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022

Celebrate the life and times of one of Deadwood’s most famous gunslingers—Wild Bill Hickok at Wild Bill Days.

See big name artists and your favorite bands perform live concerts on Main Street all weekend long and Outlaw Square will host a free kick-off concert on Thursday, June 16. Along with the awesome free concerts, you can also check out the National Dock Dogs Competition, watch (or participate in) a classic car auction, learn the tricks of gold panning and sluicing from Northern Hills Prospectors, right on Main Street! Book Your Room Today!

Call 1-800-999-1876 for more information. ** All times are subject to change due to weather or technical issues. Thank you for understanding.


Location:   Multiple Locations
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   800-999-1876
Website:   http://WildBillDays.com

Jun 16, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022

