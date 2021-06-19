Wild Deadwood Reads - Deadwood

Jun 19, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Love to read!! Come to the 4th annual Wild Deadwood Reads book fair at The Lodge at Deadwood on June 11th from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be 50+ authors attending from all over the country. Best selling and awarding authors of every genre including romance, historical, children’s, mystery, and more. You will be able to find something for everyone in the family to enjoy. You will find many local authors there as well. Be sure to visit our website for a list of all the authors that will be at Wild Deadwood Reads. http://wilddeadwoodreads.com/



Attending this year are several cover models, including Robert Kelly and Michael Foster. In addition to being on number book covers, Michael is an actor and has been in many movies and television programs including the Walking Dead and Lethal Weapon.

There will be numerous giveaways and prizes. Tickets will be available for purchase at the event for some amazing raffle baskets to benefit the Shiloh Horse Rescue of Deadwood.

Admittance is free so bring the whole family and find your new favorite books and authors.

Fee: $Free