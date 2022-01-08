Wind Cave National Park's 119th Birthday

Jan 8, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Celebrate our 119th Birthday on January 8th!

Fun for all ages so bring the whole family. Drop in, get "tour" tickets and goodies and go out and explore! Activities start at 10am and go until 3pm - make a Wind Cave inspired gift, play Wind Cave Bingo, Become a Jr Ranger and get snacks to go.

Cave tours are 10am, 1pm and 3pm with Adults $10-$12, Children (6-16) $5-$6 and Under 5 are free. Nature hike is from 10am to 11am. Be prepared for winter hiking conditions (snow, ice, cold, etc.) wear sturdy hking shoes/boots, dress in warm layers. This trail is rated moderate.

**Masks are required in the Visitor Center and on cave tours, Event is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather so call ahead to (605) 745-7020 or visit BlackHillsParks.org.