Wine and Chocolate Stroll
Feb 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Grab your Valentine, friends, or family and spend an afternoon in Historic Deadwood sampling wine and chocolate from around the world. Stroll down Main Street and stop by Deadwood’s many shops and restaurants.
Deadwood’s finest businesses will once again serve up samples of select fine wine and choice chocolates to ticket holders on Saturday, February 12! The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with registration from noon to 3 p.m. The $50 ticket will get you tastings at all participating locations along with a commemorative Reidel wine glass!
Registration at the Deadwood Visitors Center: Noon – 3:00 pm Must be 21+ to participate. MUST HAVE PHOTO ID at REGISTRATION
Event Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
|Location:
|Multiple Locations
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|800-999-1876
|Website:
|https://www.deadwood.com/event/wine-chocolate-stroll/
