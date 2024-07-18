Yankton College All-Class Reunion - Yankton

Jul 18, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024

Yankton College alumni, family and friends from all parts of the nation are returning July 18-20 to attend the 2024 All-Class Reunion in Yankton, South Dakota, to revisit memories and friends from their Yankton College school days and honor deserving alumni and friends for their career and college achievements.

To quote retired Executive Director Jan Garrity, “The alums return to Yankton during the biennial reunions to rekindle life-long friendships and share fond memories of their education and meaningful experiences that were made while attending this beloved school. Yankton College was their provisional “home” during those youthful days. They come back to relive some of those experiences and share the meaningful ways that Yankton College shaped their lives.” This event is hosted and organized by the Alumni Advisory Board, the Board of Trustees, the Y-Club, and additional alumni and friends.

Awards and recognition make up a big part of the gathering. On Friday evening the Y-Club will honor a large number of athletes who will be bestowed the title “Greyhound Greats”. These men and women excelled at their respective sports during their tenure at Yankton College. In addition to inducted individuals, this year’s event at the River Rock Event Center will be recognizing cheerleaders from the 1960s through 1984 and the 1981-82 men’s basketball team. Special individual recognition will be given to Karen Johnson, Royal Sport Shop, Yankton, SD receiving the Mrs. Greyhound Award and James McGlynn ’72 (posthumously) and Gary Schuurmans ’76, Norfolk, NE who are receiving the John Notheis Award.

On Saturday afternoon there will be two luncheons honoring Yankton College alumni, the Humanities Hall of Honor and the Y-Club Hall of Fame. The Humanities Hall of Honor will be inducting Paula Heariold-Kinney ’67, Rancho Mirage, CA, author, educator and business leadership skills coach; Valerie Gramberg ’79 Middleton, Brentwood, TN, music educator and performing artist; and posthumously, Walter Schaefer ’60, Winfred, SD, Executive Director of the McCrossan Boy’s Ranch in Sioux Falls, along with being extremely active in state and local non-profit organizations.

The Y-Club Hall of Fame will be inducting three new members, Ken Kaid ’83, Florissant, MO, a stellar basketball player and all-time top 10 scorer for the Hounds; Blayney McEneaney ’68, Miller Place, NY, a football star earning All-Conference and Regional honors; and Mike Welter ’85, Yankton, SD, a two-sport athlete earning All-Conference recognition in football and All-American wrestling honors. The Carl Youngworth Award will be presented to Harold “Pee Wee” Jones ’72, Yankton, SD for his loyalty and devotion at YC and beyond which keeps the spirit of the Greyhounds alive. In reunion years the Y-Club presents scholarships to deserving young adults and in 2024 will be presenting them to six student-athletes; Rugby Ryken, Drew Ryken, Mac Ryken, Cooper Grotenhuis, all of Yankton, SD, Payton Schermerhorn, Sioux City, IA and Kahlie Hill, Calamus-Wheatland, IA.

The Yankton College Alumni Advisory Board will bestow several awards during the Kronithonitollitron Banquet, the culmination of reunion activities, Saturday, July 20, 5:30 p.m. at Boss’ Pizza. “The Kron” as it was called during YC days was part of the homecoming Pioneer Day activities where alumni and faculty were honored. The name was originally cited as a Greek word meaning, “good joy and fellowship in eating together”, but later revealed to be fictitious, not Greek, just fun to say. Five Alumni Achievement Awards will be presented that evening to Yankton College graduates for their outstanding contributions in their chosen field of endeavor. These include author Marilyn Kratz ’80, Yankton, SD; Doug MacTavish ‘70, educator and coach, Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada; Doug Paterson ’68, educator, performing artist and community activist, Omaha, NE; Jan Schiferl ‘81, performing artist, musician and writer, Fordyce, NE; and Dean Wink ’66, athlete, agriculturalist and politician. In addition, Lee Gass ’80, Yankton, SD will receive the Alumni Service Award for work on behalf of the College and the Pro Causa Award will be presented to Jill Karolevitz, Yankton, SD for non-alumni providing significant service to Yankton College.

Another significant event will be the Grand Opening of the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center of Yankton College. At the 2022 All-Class Reunion a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to acknowledge the work done on the third floor of the Mead Building, the new home of Yankton College. Two museum galleries, an office and some hallway displays were near completion as part of Phase I. In 2024, all four museum galleries are open, hallway displays added and retail space developed in addition to outside signage. Although there are still outstanding projects, such as displays in the Carl and Cle Youngworth Conference Room, it is felt that it is the right time to honor the significant work that has been accomplished in establishing this space as a legacy to Yankton College. On Thursday and Friday, there will be alumni open houses from 1-4 p.m., with a short Grand Opening program on Friday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m. The Yankton College Store will be open selling YC apparel and merchandise.

Other weekend events include the annual Board of Trustees meeting, a meet & greet welcoming event on Thursday evening at Boss’ Pizza, memory sharing in the lounge with yearbooks and photos, a performing art gathering, golf, and a tour of the old campus grounds, now the Federal Prison Camp.

Yankton College produced thousands of students and graduates from 1881–1984. It was the first institution of higher learning in Dakota Territory providing a liberal arts education to young men and women from the Midwest, both sides of the nation and around the world. Scholars and educators, lawyers and doctors, theologians and musicians, artists and athletes emerged from here.

Yankton College continues – in a non-traditional way. It has been forty years since the campus doors closed and Yankton College remains active in alumni outreach, awarding named scholarships, supporting educational opportunities and sponsoring fine arts events.

For more information on Yankton College or the 2024 All-Class Reunion, contact the Yankton College office at (605) 665-3661 or visit www.yanktoncollege.org. The public is welcome and encouraged to join us for the Grand Opening Program and third floor open house on Friday, July 19 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

www.yanktoncollege.org