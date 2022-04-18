Yelduz Shrine Circus in Huron

It’s the most wonderful time of year again it’s time for the Yelduz Shrine Circus. We have a great show lined of for 2022 that will be filled with amazing, death defying acts and your favorite circus animals will even be here! Including the ELEPHANTS !! We hope you can make our amazing shows in Huron.

HURON

Huron Arena

April 18th, 2:00pm & 6:00pm

Sponsored by James Valley Shrine Club

Free admission ages 15 and under.

We’ll see you at this year’s Yelduz Shrine Circus !!