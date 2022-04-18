Yelduz Shrine Circus in Huron
Apr 18, 2022
It's Circus Time!!!!
It’s the most wonderful time of year again it’s time for the Yelduz Shrine Circus. We have a great show lined of for 2022 that will be filled with amazing, death defying acts and your favorite circus animals will even be here! Including the ELEPHANTS !! We hope you can make our amazing shows in Huron.
Sponsored by James Valley Shrine Club
Free admission ages 15 and under.
We’ll see you at this year’s Yelduz Shrine Circus !!
|Location:
|Huron Arena
|Map:
|150 5th St SW. Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|(605) 354-6162
All Dates:
Apr 18, 2022 Perfomances at 2:00pm and 6:00pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.