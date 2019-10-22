Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Mouth of the James
Oct 22, 2019
Most autumns, it’s not easy for boaters and photographers to explore the mouth of the James River because of low water levels. This year, however, the river has been at record-high levels, so South Dakota Magazine dispatched a pontoon boat. Here’s some of what we found.
-
We carefully pontooned from the Missouri River, northward up the James. Though the mouth of the river was shallow with sandbars and snags, once we entered the James the depth of the main channel varied from 10 to 30 feet.
-
Asian carp are spooked by the vibration of the boat.
-
Erosion has been fearsome along the river this year because of flooding and heavy rains. One wonders how daring the farmer will be when he combines this field of corn, which now stands on the precipice of the river.
-
The river is a haven for turtles, herons, waterfowl, deer and other wildlife. A bald eagle perched in golden leaves, perhaps watching for a fish to surface in the muddy floodwaters.
-
The river valley is the domain of small farms and classic barns.
-
The “flying fish,” as locals call them, are really no laughing matter. They can grow as large as 30 pounds or more, and sometimes jump 8 to 10 feet in the air. They are a hazard for people in small boats.
-
A whitetail deer takes an autumn dip west of the confluence of the Missouri and James, at a promontory of Green Island.
-
The confluence of the two rivers is impossible to navigate most years, and even difficult this year with record water levels. Snags, sandbars and floating debris can damage or high-bottom a boat.
-
Old fences and outbuildings suggest that many more small farms and residences once existed along the river.
-
An old railroad bridge and the car-truck crossing known as Fleeg’s Bridge on Old Highway 50 mark the north end of our trip. Nearby is Fleeg’s Roadhouse, a popular beer and burger joint located just a few miles northeast of Yankton.
This fall, high water levels make it possible to explore the Jim River by boat. Photos by Bernie Hunhoff.
The cool and wet of autumn is about to make way for winter.
