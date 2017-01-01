January/February 2020

Revisiting Round Barns: We check in on these treasures of South Dakota architecture, 25 years after our first search.



Winter Reader: Curl up with short stories by Stephanie Anderson, Eliza Blue and Lori Walsh.

Winter by the River: Yankton's Paul Harens braves the snow and cold to in search of "perfect pictures."

The Beauty of Hermosa: The Custer County town is both a gateway to the Black Hills and to West River's wide-open spaces.

Modern Storyteller: Oglala artist Donald F. Montileaux draws and writes stories from his Lakota childhood.

Never Talk to Strangers: Jim Reese shares stories from a life spent teaching writing to South Dakota prisoners.

Seasons of the Moon: Virginia Driving Hawk Sneve uses Japanese haiku to show the traditional Lakota passage of time.

2020 Guide to Higher Education: When new challenges arise, South Dakota's colleges, universities and tech schools create innovative programming to meet today's needs.