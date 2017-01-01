The Gift of South Dakota
January/February 2020
Revisiting Round Barns: We check in on these treasures of South Dakota architecture, 25 years after our first search.
Winter by the River: Yankton's Paul Harens braves the snow and cold to in search of "perfect pictures."
The Beauty of Hermosa: The Custer County town is both a gateway to the Black Hills and to West River's wide-open spaces.
Modern Storyteller: Oglala artist Donald F. Montileaux draws and writes stories from his Lakota childhood.
Never Talk to Strangers: Jim Reese shares stories from a life spent teaching writing to South Dakota prisoners.
Seasons of the Moon: Virginia Driving Hawk Sneve uses Japanese haiku to show the traditional Lakota passage of time.
2020 Guide to Higher Education: When new challenges arise, South Dakota's colleges, universities and tech schools create innovative programming to meet today's needs.
