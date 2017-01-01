The Gift of South Dakota
January/February 2022
Painting the Town: Nick and Nicole Fischer's artful living in Aberdeen.
A Renewed Energy: Downtown Watertown, anchored by the revived Goss Opera House, is flourishing.
Earth and Sky: Loving South Dakota from near and far.
If Pillows Could Talk: Would they tell the stories of Deadwood's historic hotels?
Winter Reader: Curl up with stories by Melanie Benjamin and Joseph Holt.
Agar: Food, fun and the infamous "Fernando."
2022 Guide to Higher Education: People to meet, fun adventures and other helpful tips for enjoying life on South Dakota's campuses.
