March/April 2021

Serenity in The Pocket: A quiet farming community west of the Missouri River's Big Bend blends history and cultures.



Always on Our Minds: Jack McCall gained infamy for killing Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood, but his legacy lives on in Yankton, where he met justice and his final demise.

Tiny Towns: Mission Hill was built on faith.

Wows and Woes on River Street: Hot Springs' historic downtown shopping district boasts a thriving scene in its beautiful sandstone structures.

Reaching New Heights: Black Elk Peak is the highest spot in South Dakota, but Jerry Penry and Paul Horsted learned it wasn't as tall as they thought.

"I Love to Cook With You": Lakota chefs Kim Tilsen-Brave Heart and Brandon Brave Heart nourish body and soul at Etiquette of Rapid City.

Our Goat Renaissance: Cattle will always be king, but South Dakotans are learning to love a small, versatile animal with personality to spare.