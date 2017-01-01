The Gift of South Dakota
March/April 2021
Serenity in The Pocket: A quiet farming community west of the Missouri River's Big Bend blends history and cultures.
Tiny Towns: Mission Hill was built on faith.
Wows and Woes on River Street: Hot Springs' historic downtown shopping district boasts a thriving scene in its beautiful sandstone structures.
Reaching New Heights: Black Elk Peak is the highest spot in South Dakota, but Jerry Penry and Paul Horsted learned it wasn't as tall as they thought.
"I Love to Cook With You": Lakota chefs Kim Tilsen-Brave Heart and Brandon Brave Heart nourish body and soul at Etiquette of Rapid City.
Our Goat Renaissance: Cattle will always be king, but South Dakotans are learning to love a small, versatile animal with personality to spare.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.
