November/December 2021

Hot air balloons lift off from the Stratobowl near Rapid City. Photo by Brittany Newburn

  

Malchow Plaza: Fire sparked new life for Aberdeen's downtown.

The Violinist and the Sculptor: Dorothy Comstock Ziolkowski helped launch a Black Hills institution, and then faded into history.

Don't Judge Frederick by Its Size: Entrepreneurial spirit drives this town of 225.

The Lonely Grave: Buffalo County is getting to know Sarah Kelley, 116 years after her murder.

Finding Frank Ashford: Mysteries abound behind the Brown County artist.

Pickstown: A working-man's town.

Poems About Real Things: Christopher Vondracek puts county stories to verse. 

A 66-County Tree: Isolation inspired a holiday-themed odyssey.

Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.

 

