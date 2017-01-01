The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2021
Malchow Plaza: Fire sparked new life for Aberdeen's downtown.
The Violinist and the Sculptor: Dorothy Comstock Ziolkowski helped launch a Black Hills institution, and then faded into history.
Don't Judge Frederick by Its Size: Entrepreneurial spirit drives this town of 225.
The Lonely Grave: Buffalo County is getting to know Sarah Kelley, 116 years after her murder.
Finding Frank Ashford: Mysteries abound behind the Brown County artist.
Pickstown: A working-man's town.
Poems About Real Things: Christopher Vondracek puts county stories to verse.
A 66-County Tree: Isolation inspired a holiday-themed odyssey.
Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.
