1880 Train Holiday Express

Dec 4, 2021 - Dec 24, 2021

Bring the kids for a magical train ride to meet Santa at the North pole on the Black Hills Central Railroad 1880 Train! Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies from Santa's elves. Each child will get the chance to meet Santa and receive a Christmas trinket.

This ride is perfect for the whole family. Ask about our First Class and Spiked! options.

Reservations recommended! Call us at 605-574-2222 to book yours. Trains run as scheduled no matter the weather!

Check our website for departure times and more information. We are located in Hill City and Keystone, the Heart of the Beautiful B lack Hills.