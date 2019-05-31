2019 RASDak Round Up-Custer to Yankton

May 31, 2019 - Jun 8, 2019

Bicycle Ride Across South Dakota

RASDak Roundup 2019

RASDak preparing to “Head ‘em Up and Move Those Bicyclists Out” from Custer to Yankton June 2 through June 8.



A record 230 bicyclists from 29 states and Canada will participate in the 500 mile tour from Custer to Yankton. RASDak Roundup 2019 will showcase the rich diversity of natural terrain making up southern South Dakota. Cyclists will begin their journey in Custer, pedaling through pine forests with the option of exploring lakes, caves and hot springs. As cyclists head east, the terrain will transition to open grasslands, buttes and sand hills. Cyclists will end their week in Yankton, after pedaling through the pristine Missouri National Recreational River Valley.



Motorists are asked to use extreme care and observe South Dakota’s 3 foot/6 foot law when passing bicyclists. A driver when passing a bicyclist must allow for a 3 foot separation between the vehicle and the bicyclist when the speed limit is 35 mph or less, and a 6 foot separation when the speed limit is greater than 35 mph.



RASDak is supported 100% by volunteers and sponsors. Proceeds from the ride are used to support bicycle tourism and communities and groups that help make RASDak possible. This year RASDak has donated $1,000 to Pine Ridge flood relief, a bicycle service station to Custer State Park in honor of its 100th birthday, and $500 scholarships to high school seniors in Custer, Hot Springs, Red Cloud Indian School Saint Francis, Mission, Martin, Gregory, Wagner and Yankton. For each rider who signs up from the Yankton area, RASDak is donating $50 towards reconstruction of the Yankton bike trails destroyed by the recent flooding. Finally, RASDak, and its riders, financially support community groups that are providing snack stops, meals and shelter to the riders and support crew. Sponsors for RASDak include the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, SDN Communications, Spoke-n-Sport, Harlan’s Bike & Tour, and AARP South Dakota.



The 230 plus RASDak cyclists are diverse. They come from 29 states and Canada. Ages range from 14 to 77 years, with the average being 57. This year RASDak will host at least two cyclists with disabilities.

2019 RASDak Roundup is more than just a bike ride for cyclists. Cyclists will experience Native American history, art and culture as the route passes through the Pine Ridge, Rosebud and Yankton Reservations. Cyclists will have the opportunity to visit historic South Dakota schools, churches, missions, museums, forts, and bridges.



RASDak Roundup Riders will depart by bus from Yankton to Custer, on June 1. Cyclists will begin their 500 mile cycling journey in Custer on June 2. Overnight stops will include Hot Springs, June 2; Red Cloud Indian School, June 3; Martin, June 4; Mission, June 5; Gregory, June 6; with the final overnight stop in Wagner, June 7. The ride will conclude in Yankton, June 8, on the Historic Meridian Pedestrian Bridge. Daily route information is available at www.rasdak.com, under Routes & Maps.