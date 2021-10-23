Share |

2021 Hobo Day

Oct 23, 2021 9:30 am

Hobo Day 

What one thing unites campus, community, and over 100 years of Jackrabbits? Say it loud: Hobo Day! The 2021 Hobo Day Committee invites you to help us celebrate our homecoming tradition on October 23. 

Medary Avenue - Downtown Brookings | 9:30 a.m. – View the Hobo Day parade along its designated route. See creative floats made by student organizations and Brookings locals. Catch performances from the Pride of the Dakotas Marching band and several other local high school bands. This is a parade, you don't want to miss!

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium | 2 p.m. – Football – South Dakota State University Jackrabbits vs. University of Northern Iowa Panthers

Volstorff Ballroom | 7 p.m. – Hobo Night Live – Play games, win prizes, attend a comedy show (8:30 p.m. start time) and more.

 


Map:   Medary Avenue - Downtown Brookings Brookings SD 57006
Phone:   605-688-5524
Email:   sdsu.hoboday@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/student-activities/hobo-day

