40th Annual Archeology Awareness Weekend - Mitchell

Jun 8, 2024 - Jun 9, 2024

Watch our archaeological team as they continue to uncover mysteries from the past at our 1,000 year-old Native American village; learn how early projectile points and other tools and weapons were made; test your hunting skills as you learn how to throw a spear using the ancient atlatl. Children can dig for free arrowheads; learn how to play games once played by the ancestors of today's Lakota; make pottery just like our Villagers did a thousand years ago! Walk through a full size reconstruction of an earthen lodge. Listen to storytellers and more. Shop our amazing gift shop. Have fun!!