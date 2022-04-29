Arbor Day 5K
Apr 29, 2022 5:30 am
Brookings' "Friend of Trees," Kathleen "Kay" Cheever passed away on January 9, 2002. She is honored in this annual event. Kay was a lifelong advocate for the planting, nurturing and appreciation of trees in the Brookings area. She served on the Brookings Arbor Day Committee since its inception; she initiated this event. She inspired us with her good humor and good cheer.
Begin the Arbor Day Celebration with the Brookings Arbor Day Committee and the Prairie Striders at the Kay Cheever Annual Arbor Day Run/Walk for shade.
Free Refreshments: Muffins, fruit, juice, and milk will be available. Kids of all ages welcome!
|Location:
|Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center
|Map:
|S. 22nd Avenue Brookings SD 57006
|Email:
|jvblatch@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://www.prairiestriders.net/arbor-day-5k.html
All Dates:
Apr 29, 2022 5:30 am Registration begins at 5:30am and race at 6:30pm
