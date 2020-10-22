Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown - Brookings

Oct 22, 2020 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the Swiftel Center hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Swiftel Center on Thursday, October 22 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $39 - $59 and may be purchased at the Theatre Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. The Swiftel Center is located at 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006. The show is appropriate for all ages. Full COVID protocols and socially distanced seating are in place at the Swiftel Center.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss!

Fee: $39-59