Beginning Oil Painting - Brookings
Sep 18, 2019 - Sep 20, 2019
Learn how to mix oil painting mediums and to paint a landscape of your choice. Day one would be learning how to mix different mediums used in oil painting. We would start our basic outlines to our painting that day. Days 2 and 3 would be working on their paintings. Paintings should dry before taken home.
This class meets three times
September 18th, 19th and 20th
Time: 18th: 6-9p.m.
19th: 3-5 p.m.
20th: 3-5 p.m.
This is open to high schoolers through adults
Instructor: Kayla Ekeland
Fee: $65
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
