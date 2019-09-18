Beginning Oil Painting - Brookings

Sep 18, 2019 - Sep 20, 2019

Learn how to mix oil painting mediums and to paint a landscape of your choice. Day one would be learning how to mix different mediums used in oil painting. We would start our basic outlines to our painting that day. Days 2 and 3 would be working on their paintings. Paintings should dry before taken home.



This class meets three times



September 18th, 19th and 20th



Time: 18th: 6-9p.m.



19th: 3-5 p.m.



20th: 3-5 p.m.



This is open to high schoolers through adults



Instructor: Kayla Ekeland

Fee: $65