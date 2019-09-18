Share |

Beginning Oil Painting - Brookings

Sep 18, 2019 - Sep 20, 2019

Learn how to mix oil painting mediums and to paint a landscape of your choice. Day one would be learning how to mix different mediums used in oil painting. We would start our basic outlines to our painting that day. Days 2 and 3 would be working on their paintings. Paintings should dry before taken home.

This class meets three times

September 18th, 19th and 20th

Time: 18th: 6-9p.m.

19th: 3-5 p.m.

20th: 3-5 p.m.

This is open to high schoolers through adults

Instructor: Kayla Ekeland

 

Fee: $65


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

