Beginning Pencil Drawing - Brookings
Sep 9, 2019 - Sep 10, 2019
Students will learn composition, shape and contour drawing using a method developed by the instructor. 3 methods of shading will be taught and practiced to develop value and realism in a drawing.
Class 2: Using a photo by the student, the instructor will help them through the drawing and shading process to a finished piece.
This class meets twice:
September 9th: 6:30-8:30
September 10th: 6:30-8:30
This class is open to high school students through adult
Instructor: Lisa Solum
Fee: $20
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Sep 9, 2019 - Sep 10, 2019 September 9th: 6:30-8:30 September 10th: 6:30-8:30
