Beginning Pencil Drawing - Brookings

Sep 9, 2019 - Sep 10, 2019

Students will learn composition, shape and contour drawing using a method developed by the instructor. 3 methods of shading will be taught and practiced to develop value and realism in a drawing.



Class 2: Using a photo by the student, the instructor will help them through the drawing and shading process to a finished piece.



This class meets twice:



September 9th: 6:30-8:30



September 10th: 6:30-8:30



This class is open to high school students through adult



Instructor: Lisa Solum

Fee: $20