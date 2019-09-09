Share |

Beginning Pencil Drawing - Brookings

Sep 9, 2019 - Sep 10, 2019

Students will learn composition, shape and contour drawing using a method developed by the instructor. 3 methods of shading will be taught and practiced to develop value and realism in a drawing.

Class 2: Using a photo by the student, the instructor will help them through the drawing and shading process to a finished piece.

This class meets twice:

September 9th: 6:30-8:30

September 10th: 6:30-8:30

This class is open to high school students through adult

Instructor: Lisa Solum

 

Fee: $20


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
