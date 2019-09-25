Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out-Hill City

Sep 25, 2019 - Sep 28, 2019

The Annual Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out gathers artists together to be inspired by the Black Hills' intimate scenes of granite outcroppings, prairie meadows, aspens and pines, lakes, and streams, abundant wildlife, and rich history. Presented by Artists of the Black Hills and Hill City Arts Council, this event will feature up to 35 artists creating artwork plein air, or “in the open air.” See the events section on the organization’s website at www.artistsoftheblackhills.com for the full schedule of where to watch the artists paint live in action and how to bring home one-of-a-kind artwork inspired by the Black Hills!

Events Open to the Public:



- Group Painting at Sylvan Lake: 9/25 at 9am

- Hill City Gallery Walk: 9/26 5 - 7pm

- Nocturne Painting at dusk in Hill City: 9/25 & 9/26

- Awards Reception at Hill City Senior Center: 9/27 at 6pm

- Quick Draw Competition in Hill City: 9/28 9:30 - 11:30am

- Quick Draw Auction will follow outside Jon Crane Gallery at noon

- 9/26 - 9/28: Finished artwork on display & for sale at Hill City Senior Center