Brookings Area Quilters Guild Show: Keeping Warm in South Dakota XII - Brookings

May 3, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Display of over 300 quilts, seminars, vendors, a quilters boutique and a raffle quilt. The featured quilter at Saturday's luncheon is Rose Horner.

Call Theresa Bennett at 605-690-3246 to purchase luncheon tickets, which are $25 each.

Admission: $6.00 a day