Brookings Legal Clinic - Brookings

Brookings Legal Clinic

Mar 19, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This clinic, hosted by the ACLU of South Dakota and our local partners, Brookings PFLAG and Brookings Pride, provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender non-conforming people seeking to change their name or gender on identification documents in South Dakota.



If you or someone you know is interested in attending please share this event or email us at southdakota@aclu.org with any questions.



This legal clinic is graciously supported by our partnering attorney, Tony Teesdale.

Registration is preferred, but not required to attend.

Fee: $0.00