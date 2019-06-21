Camp Stowaways - Mitchell

Jun 22, 2019 7:30 pm

It’s summer break and a new group of tween girls are about to face their fears and insecurities as they learn to cope at Camp Libertas, where they’ll find only tough love, not loveys. While Major Marjorie and Miss Angie aim to lay down the law and turn another group of girls into young women, the little ladies’ sleep toys come to life with other plans. Who knows if the girls are ready to give up their loveys, but the talking, walking cuddly toys sure aren’t ready for the transition! So as the reluctant campers pack to get ready, the loveys stow away to stay near their girls.