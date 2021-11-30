CANCELLED - Woodbine: Leslie Odom Jr.
Nov 30, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer - spanning Broadway, television, film and music. He also has the unique distinction as the only artist to ever have been brought back for a second engagement.
Leslie is best known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. Odom Jr. also filmed a performance of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” that was released on Disney+ during the pandemic.
Fee: $45.00, $55.00, or $65.00
|Location:
Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
|Map:
1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
605-688-5188
|Email:
julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
|Website:
https://www.woodbineproductions.com/
All Dates:
Nov 30, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Guaranteed to ring in your holidays with well-known favorites and Leslie Odom, Jr.’s own original holiday songs that will soon be classics, this show will be a sell-out!
