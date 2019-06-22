Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show-Brookings

Jun 22, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Top six horse hitches from across the US will trot into the Swiftel Center in Brookings, SD Sat & Sun June 22nd & 23rd, 2019. The show with over 60 draft horses in the ring at once is the only SD qualifying event for the North American Classic Six Horse Hitch competition. Many volunteers will roll out the royal SD welcome for over a hundred draft horses and their skilled handlers. Belgians, Percherons, Shires and Clydesdales from 10 states competed at the 2018 show. This indoor equine event is a real WOW for the Midwest audience.



Families are encouraged to make their June 2019 travel plans now. The Brookings draft horse show has become a very popular midwest destination to anchor a family vacation and enjoy all that SD has to offer. Learn more about the horses and crews from across the US traveling to the show via the facebook page “Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show.” https://www.facebook.com/dakotaroyaldraftshow/

Fee: $10