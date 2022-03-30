Elton John Tribute Concert

Mar 30, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Mitchell Area Concert Association will be hosting Masters of Soul on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.



Ready, Steady, Go! for this rollicking romp through the wonders of Elton John and Bernie Taupin's incredible music making! Audiences will see for themselves why Elton is one of the world's most beloved icons with his voice, his piano virtuosity, the unmatched catalogue of his songs and of course his dynamic and energetic performances. No matter your age, Jim Witter's Crocodile Rock will shake your cage, rock your evening, get your body grooving and your jaw flippin'! Don't miss this opportunity to revel in the world of Elton John.